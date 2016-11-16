Extraction in Drip Filter Machines: Science Asks What's Up With That | Daily Coffee News by Roast Magazine

Newsvine

Extraction in Drip Filter Machines: Science Asks What's Up With That

Following up their own previous work as well as other mathematical work in the field of coffee extraction, math scientists Kevin M. Moroney, William T. Lee, Stephen B.G. O’Brien, Freek Suijver, and Johan Marra have a paper coming out next week in the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics, a journal by the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics. 

Titled “Asymptotic Analysis of the Dominant Mechanisms in the Coffee Extraction Process,” the paper turns its attention to automatic drip filter brewers. In it, if we may grossly oversimplify, they ask, “What’s the most important stuff about extraction that affects taste?”

