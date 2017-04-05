Will the federal government require devices to slow down motorcycles? | PolitiFact New Hampshire

Springtime in New Hampshire means motorcyclists are itching to hit the state’s scenic, winding roads. But if they trusted http://associatedmediacoverage.com/motorcycle-owners-required-install-75-mph-governor-january-2017/">a widely distributed news article last year, they might think they need to install a device that limits their motorcycle to 75 mph – per a federal government regulation – before they can ride.

Since the Granite State has the second-highest motorcycle ownership rate nationwide – one bike for every 17 people – a mechanical requirement imposed by the federal Department of Transportation would hit the state especially hard.